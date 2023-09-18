The Los Angeles Dodgers (91-57) and the Detroit Tigers (70-79) will go head to head on Monday, September 18 at Dodger Stadium, with Lance Lynn getting the ball for the Dodgers and Eduardo Rodriguez toeing the rubber for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +155. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (11-11, 5.94 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (11-8, 3.32 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -190 +155 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 120 times and won 75, or 62.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 24-13 record (winning 64.9% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 112 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (41.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won 13 of 30 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

