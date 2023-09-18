How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 18
Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers will attempt to defeat Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers when the teams square off on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second-best in MLB play with 232 total home runs.
- Los Angeles is second in baseball with a .459 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers' .257 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (838 total, 5.7 per game).
- The Dodgers' .342 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff is 21st in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles' 4.18 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.223).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (11-11) to the mound to make his 30th start of the season. He is 11-11 with a 5.94 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Lynn has collected 11 quality starts this year.
- Lynn has pitched five or more innings in a game 24 times this year entering this game.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Padres
|W 11-2
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Michael Wacha
|9/13/2023
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Home
|Ryan Pepiot
|Blake Snell
|9/15/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|George Kirby
|9/16/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Bryce Miller
|9/17/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-1
|Away
|Shelby Miller
|Logan Gilbert
|9/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Reese Olson
|9/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Ryan Pepiot
|Tarik Skubal
|9/21/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Keaton Winn
|9/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Sean Manaea
|9/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Alex Cobb
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.