Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers will attempt to defeat Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers when the teams square off on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in MLB play with 232 total home runs.

Los Angeles is second in baseball with a .459 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .257 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (838 total, 5.7 per game).

The Dodgers' .342 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 21st in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.18 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.223).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (11-11) to the mound to make his 30th start of the season. He is 11-11 with a 5.94 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Lynn has collected 11 quality starts this year.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in a game 24 times this year entering this game.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Padres W 11-2 Home Lance Lynn Michael Wacha 9/13/2023 Padres L 6-1 Home Ryan Pepiot Blake Snell 9/15/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Away Bobby Miller George Kirby 9/16/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Away Clayton Kershaw Bryce Miller 9/17/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Shelby Miller Logan Gilbert 9/18/2023 Tigers - Home Lance Lynn Eduardo Rodríguez 9/19/2023 Tigers - Home Lance Lynn Reese Olson 9/20/2023 Tigers - Home Ryan Pepiot Tarik Skubal 9/21/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller Keaton Winn 9/22/2023 Giants - Home Clayton Kershaw Sean Manaea 9/23/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn Alex Cobb

