Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+155). The total is 8 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -190 +155 8 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Dodgers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have put together a 75-45 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.5% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 24-13 (winning 64.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

In the 147 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 85 times (85-53-9).

The Dodgers have a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 48-26 43-31 23-22 67-35 67-35 23-22

