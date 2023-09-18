Monday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (91-57) and Detroit Tigers (70-79) going head-to-head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on September 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (11-11) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodgers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-2-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 120 times this season and won 75, or 62.5%, of those games.

This season Los Angeles has won 24 of its 37 games, or 64.9%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 838 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule