The Los Angeles Chargers have +2800 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 18.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled an 11-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Chargers games.

Los Angeles ranked ninth in total offense (359.3 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Chargers picked up five wins at home last season and five away.

Los Angeles won once as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

In the AFC West the Chargers won only two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 17 games.

Also, Ekeler had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Mike Williams scored four TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 895 yards (68.8 per game).

Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Eric Kendricks recorded 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Vikings.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +1400 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +6600 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +8000 4 October 1 Raiders - +10000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +800 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +15000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +8000 10 November 12 Lions - +2200 11 November 19 @ Packers - +3300 12 November 26 Ravens - +1200 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +10000 14 December 10 Broncos - +10000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +10000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +10000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

Odds are current as of September 18 at 5:21 AM ET.