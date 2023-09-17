When the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions go head to head in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Will Dissly get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Dissly will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Will Dissly score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Dissly was targeted 38 times last year and racked up 349 yards on 34 grabs with three TDs. He averaged 23.3 receiving yards.

In three of 15 games last year, Dissly had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.

Will Dissly Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 3 3 43 1 Week 2 @49ers 2 2 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 3 3 34 1 Week 4 @Lions 4 4 39 1 Week 5 @Saints 3 2 21 0 Week 6 Cardinals 1 1 12 0 Week 7 @Chargers 4 4 45 0 Week 8 Giants 2 2 12 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 4 3 24 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 2 2 28 0 Week 12 Raiders 3 2 17 0 Week 13 @Rams 2 2 22 0 Week 14 Panthers 3 2 20 0 Week 15 49ers 1 1 13 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 1 1 19 0

Rep Will Dissly with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.