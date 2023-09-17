Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett has a good matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Detroit Lions. The Lions are conceding the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL, 226 per game.

Lockett tallied 1,033 receiving yards on 84 catches with nine scores last year. He averaged 64.6 yards per game (on 117 targets).

Lockett vs. the Lions

Lockett vs the Lions (since 2021): 2 GP / 57.5 REC YPG / REC TD

Against Detroit last season, nine players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Lions last season, 23 players hauled in a TD pass.

Detroit allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

The Lions gave up 245.8 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the pass last season.

The Lions' defense ranked 23rd in league play last year by conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Tyler Lockett Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-111)

Lockett Receiving Insights

Lockett hit the over on receiving yards prop bets in eight of his 15 games (53.3%) a season ago.

With 1,033 receiving yards on 117 targets last year, he was 26th in the league (8.8 yards per target).

Lockett had a touchdown catch in eight games last season, out of 16 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only once.

Lockett's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 9/12/2022 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/18/2022 Week 2 11 TAR / 9 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/25/2022 Week 3 11 TAR / 9 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/2/2022 Week 4 8 TAR / 6 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/9/2022 Week 5 6 TAR / 5 REC / 104 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/16/2022 Week 6 5 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/23/2022 Week 7 8 TAR / 7 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/30/2022 Week 8 8 TAR / 5 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/6/2022 Week 9 5 TAR / 5 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/13/2022 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/27/2022 Week 12 7 TAR / 3 REC / 68 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/4/2022 Week 13 12 TAR / 9 REC / 128 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/11/2022 Week 14 9 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/15/2022 Week 15 9 TAR / 7 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 1/1/2023 Week 17 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 1/8/2023 Week 18 7 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 1/14/2023 Wild Card 8 TAR / 6 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

