Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will host Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, in a matchup featuring a pair of the top offensive performers in football last season.

Several of the best contributors for the Lions and the Seahawks will have player props on the table for this game.

Sign up to bet on the Lions-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds

Walker Odds to Score First TD: +750

Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310

David Montgomery Touchdown Odds

Montgomery Odds to Score First TD: +500

Montgomery Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Lockett - - 54.5 (-113) Geno Smith 253.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) - D.K. Metcalf - - 61.5 (-113) Kenneth Walker III - 58.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - 38.5 (-113)

More Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jahmyr Gibbs - 42.5 (-113) 25.5 (-113) Jared Goff 261.5 (-113) - - Marvin Jones Jr. - - 28.5 (-113) Sam LaPorta - - 33.5 (-106) David Montgomery - 56.5 (-113) 10.5 (-115) Josh Reynolds - - 36.5 (-113) Amon-Ra St. Brown - - 74.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.