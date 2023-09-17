For their matchup with the Detroit Lions (1-0) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) have seven players on the injury report.

The Seahawks are coming off of a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions faced the Kansas City Chiefs in their last outing, winning 21-20.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jarran Reed DE Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Boye Mafe LB Knee Questionable Charles Cross OT Toe Out Devin Bush Jr. LB Shoulder Questionable Jordyn Brooks LB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Out Mike Morris DE Shoulder Out

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taylor Decker OT Ankle Out Emmanuel Moseley CB Knee Out Josh Paschal DL Undisclosed Out Khalil Dorsey CB Illness Out

Seahawks vs. Lions Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Seahawks Season Insights (2022)

The Seahawks put up 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 13th in the NFL. Defensively, they ranked 26th, allowing 361.7 yards per game.

Seattle put up 23.9 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it ninth in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 25th, surrendering 23.6 points per game.

The Seahawks averaged 231.4 passing yards per game on offense last season (11th in the NFL), and they ranked 13th defensively with 211.5 passing yards allowed per game.

Seattle had the 18th-ranked rushing offense last year (120.1 rushing yards per game), and it was less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 150.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Seahawks forced 25 total turnovers (eighth in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +2, 12th-ranked in the league.

Seahawks vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-4.5)

Lions (-4.5) Moneyline: Lions (-225), Seahawks (+180)

Lions (-225), Seahawks (+180) Total: 47 points

