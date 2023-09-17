As of September 17 the Seattle Seahawks' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +5000, rank them 15th in the league.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Seahawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle put up 351.5 yards per game offensively last season (13th in ), and it surrendered 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Seahawks went 5-4 at home last season and 4-4 on the road.

As the underdog in the game, Seattle was 6-5. When favored, the Seahawks went 3-3.

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith had 30 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).

Also, Smith rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

In addition, Walker had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Wagner recorded 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +10000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +1800 3 September 24 Panthers - +20000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1400 7 October 22 Cardinals - +50000 8 October 29 Browns - +1800 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1600 10 November 12 Commanders - +10000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +10000 12 November 23 49ers - +700 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +700 15 December 17 Eagles - +750 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +50000

