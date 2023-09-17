Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 17 the Seattle Seahawks' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +5000, rank them 15th in the league.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Seahawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Seattle put up 351.5 yards per game offensively last season (13th in ), and it surrendered 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Seahawks went 5-4 at home last season and 4-4 on the road.
- As the underdog in the game, Seattle was 6-5. When favored, the Seahawks went 3-3.
- The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith had 30 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).
- Also, Smith rushed for 366 yards and one TD.
- On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).
- In addition, Walker had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Wagner recorded 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.
Seahawks Player Futures
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|L 30-13
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1400
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+700
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+700
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+750
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
