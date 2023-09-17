Rams vs. 49ers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 2
According to sportsbooks, the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) are 8.5-point underdogs in a home NFC West matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for this game.
Before the 49ers square off against the Rams, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. Before the Rams play the 49ers, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|First Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Rams vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-8.5)
|44.5
|-375
|+290
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|49ers (-7.5)
|45
|-355
|+280
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|49ers (-7.5)
|45
|-335
|+270
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 2 Odds
- Click here for Raiders vs Bills
- Click here for Seahawks vs Lions
- Click here for Chargers vs Titans
- Click here for Colts vs Texans
- Click here for Chiefs vs Jaguars
Los Angeles vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rams vs. 49ers Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Los Angeles was 6-10-1 last season.
- The Rams did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- There were six Los Angeles games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.
- San Francisco's record against the spread last year was 11-6-0.
- The 49ers had an ATS record of 5-1 as 8.5-point favorites or more last year.
- There were nine San Francisco games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.