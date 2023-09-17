According to sportsbooks, the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) are 8.5-point underdogs in a home NFC West matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for this game.

Before the 49ers square off against the Rams, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Rams vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Los Angeles vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

Rams vs. 49ers Betting Insights

Against the spread, Los Angeles was 6-10-1 last season.

The Rams did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

There were six Los Angeles games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

San Francisco's record against the spread last year was 11-6-0.

The 49ers had an ATS record of 5-1 as 8.5-point favorites or more last year.

There were nine San Francisco games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.

