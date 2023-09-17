The San Francisco 49ers (1-0) face a fellow NFC West opponent when they visit the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

49ers and Rams betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Rams vs. 49ers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 7.5 45.5 -350 +280

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rams vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams played four games last season that went over 45.5 combined points scored.

Los Angeles had a 42.3-point average over/under in its contests last year, 3.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Rams posted a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.

The Rams were underdogs in 11 games last season and won two (18.2%) of those contests.

Last season, Los Angeles was at least a +280 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

San Francisco 49ers

49ers games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 45.5 points eight times.

San Francisco had an average total of 42.2 in its outings last season, 3.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The 49ers had 11 wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The 49ers were favored on the moneyline 15 total times last season. They went 12-3 in those games.

San Francisco won all seven games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter.

49ers vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total 49ers 26.5 6 16.3 1 42.2 8 Rams 18.1 27 22.6 21 42.3 4

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 42.3 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 24.1 24.1 ATS Record 6-10-1 4-5-0 2-5-1 Over/Under Record 6-10-1 5-4-0 1-6-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-9 2-2 0-7

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.2 42.2 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 24.3 23.4 ATS Record 11-6-0 7-2-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 5-4-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-3 8-0 4-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.