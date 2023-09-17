Rams vs. 49ers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco 49ers (1-0) face a fellow NFC West opponent when they visit the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.
49ers and Rams betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.
Rams vs. 49ers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|7.5
|45.5
|-350
|+280
Rams vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats
Los Angeles Rams
- The Rams played four games last season that went over 45.5 combined points scored.
- Los Angeles had a 42.3-point average over/under in its contests last year, 3.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Rams posted a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.
- The Rams were underdogs in 11 games last season and won two (18.2%) of those contests.
- Last season, Los Angeles was at least a +280 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.
San Francisco 49ers
- 49ers games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 45.5 points eight times.
- San Francisco had an average total of 42.2 in its outings last season, 3.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The 49ers had 11 wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The 49ers were favored on the moneyline 15 total times last season. They went 12-3 in those games.
- San Francisco won all seven games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter.
49ers vs. Rams Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|49ers
|26.5
|6
|16.3
|1
|42.2
|8
|Rams
|18.1
|27
|22.6
|21
|42.3
|4
Rams Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|42.3
|42.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|24.1
|24.1
|ATS Record
|6-10-1
|4-5-0
|2-5-1
|Over/Under Record
|6-10-1
|5-4-0
|1-6-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-9
|2-2
|0-7
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.2
|42.2
|42.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.9
|24.3
|23.4
|ATS Record
|11-6-0
|7-2-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-8-0
|5-4-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|12-3
|8-0
|4-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
