The San Francisco 49ers (1-0) take on a fellow NFC West foe when they visit the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Rams Insights (2022)

Last season the Rams averaged just 1.8 more points per game (18.1) than the 49ers gave up (16.3).

The Rams collected 20.1 fewer yards per game (280.5) than the 49ers gave up (300.6) per contest last year.

Last season Los Angeles rushed for 20 more yards per game (97.7) than San Francisco allowed per outing (77.7).

The Rams turned the ball over 23 times last season, seven fewer times than the 49ers forced turnovers (30).

Rams Home Performance (2022)

The Rams scored 21.9 points per game at home (3.8 more than overall) last season, and conceded 22.8 at home (0.2 more than overall).

At home, the Rams picked up more yards (303.4 per game) than they did overall (280.5). They also conceded fewer yards at home (316.1) than they did overall (341.1).

Los Angeles accumulated 215.9 passing yards per game at home (33.1 more than overall), and conceded 203.3 at home (22.7 fewer than overall).

The Rams accumulated fewer rushing yards at home (87.6 per game) than they did overall (97.7), but they also conceded fewer at home (112.8 per game) than overall (115.1).

The Rams converted more third downs at home (44.5%) than they did overall (39.3%), but they also allowed opponents to convert on more (41.2%) than overall (40.4%).

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Seattle W 30-13 FOX 9/17/2023 San Francisco - FOX 9/25/2023 at Cincinnati - ESPN 10/1/2023 at Indianapolis - FOX 10/8/2023 Philadelphia - FOX

