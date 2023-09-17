How to Watch Rams vs. 49ers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:57 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers (1-0) take on a fellow NFC West foe when they visit the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.
We provide more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Rams Insights (2022)
- Last season the Rams averaged just 1.8 more points per game (18.1) than the 49ers gave up (16.3).
- The Rams collected 20.1 fewer yards per game (280.5) than the 49ers gave up (300.6) per contest last year.
- Last season Los Angeles rushed for 20 more yards per game (97.7) than San Francisco allowed per outing (77.7).
- The Rams turned the ball over 23 times last season, seven fewer times than the 49ers forced turnovers (30).
Rams Home Performance (2022)
- The Rams scored 21.9 points per game at home (3.8 more than overall) last season, and conceded 22.8 at home (0.2 more than overall).
- At home, the Rams picked up more yards (303.4 per game) than they did overall (280.5). They also conceded fewer yards at home (316.1) than they did overall (341.1).
- Los Angeles accumulated 215.9 passing yards per game at home (33.1 more than overall), and conceded 203.3 at home (22.7 fewer than overall).
- The Rams accumulated fewer rushing yards at home (87.6 per game) than they did overall (97.7), but they also conceded fewer at home (112.8 per game) than overall (115.1).
- The Rams converted more third downs at home (44.5%) than they did overall (39.3%), but they also allowed opponents to convert on more (41.2%) than overall (40.4%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Rams Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Seattle
|W 30-13
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|9/25/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|ESPN
|10/1/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.