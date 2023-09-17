Scan the injury report for the Los Angeles Rams (1-0), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Rams prepare for their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 4:05 PM .

Their last time out, the Rams deefated the Seattle Seahawks 30-13.

In their most recent outing, the 49ers won 30-7 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joseph Noteboom OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Ahkello Witherspoon DB Hip Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dre Greenlaw LB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Samuel Womack CB Knee Out George Kittle TE Groin Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 2 Injury Reports

Rams vs. 49ers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the 49ers or the Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rams Season Insights (2022)

The Rams ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but they played slightly better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per game.

Los Angeles averaged 18.1 points per game on offense last season (26th in NFL), and it ranked 21st on defense with 22.6 points allowed per game.

The Rams averaged 182.8 passing yards per game on offense last season (27th in NFL), and they gave up 226 passing yards per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.

Offensively, Los Angeles ranked 27th in the NFL last season with 97.7 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in rushing yards allowed per contest (115.1).

With 22 forced turnovers (17th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL) last season, the Rams' -1 turnover margin ranked 16th in the league.

Rams vs. 49ers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-7.5)

49ers (-7.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-350), Rams (+260)

49ers (-350), Rams (+260) Total: 45.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.