At +10000, the Los Angeles Rams are No. 24 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 17.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +850

+850 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

A total of six Rams games last season hit the over.

Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per contest.

Last year the Rams won just one game on the road and had a 4-5 record at home.

As the underdog, Los Angeles had only two victories (2-9) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-3.

The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Rams Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Cam Akers rushed for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In nine games, Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

On the ground, Stafford scored one touchdown and picked up 9 yards.

Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In the passing game with the Ravens, Demarcus Robinson scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 458 yards (28.6 per game).

John Johnson posted one interception to go with 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year for the Browns.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +5000 2 September 17 49ers - +700 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +1400 4 October 1 @ Colts - +25000 5 October 8 Eagles - +750 6 October 15 Cardinals - +50000 7 October 22 Steelers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1000 9 November 5 @ Packers - +4000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +5000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +50000 13 December 3 Browns - +1800 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1600 15 December 17 Commanders - +10000 16 December 21 Saints - +3000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +8000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +700

Odds are current as of September 17 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.