Our computer model predicts a win for the San Francisco 49ers when they face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 4:05 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The 49ers were a difficult matchup for opposing teams last season, as they ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this season. The Rams totaled 18.1 points per game on offense last year (26th in NFL), and they allowed 22.6 points per game (21st) on defense.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch 49ers vs Rams on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: 49ers by 7.5) Under (45.5) 49ers 24, Rams 16

Place your bets on the 49ers-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rams Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Rams.

Los Angeles compiled a 6-10-1 record against the spread last year.

The Rams did not cover the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Los Angeles and its opponent combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Rams games averaged 42.3 total points last season, 3.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

49ers Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the 49ers have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

San Francisco won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

When playing as at least 7.5-point favorites last season, the 49ers had an ATS record of 5-2.

Last season, nine San Francisco games hit the over.

49ers games last season posted an average total of 42.2, which is 3.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rams vs. 49ers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 26.5 16.3 28 14.8 24.8 18 Los Angeles 18.1 22.6 21.9 22.8 13.8 22.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.