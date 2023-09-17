The San Francisco 49ers (1-0) will meet NFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Rams (1-0), on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The 49ers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 45 points.

If you're planning to place some in-game bets on the 49ers' upcoming game versus the Rams, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Rams vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Rams led eight times, trailed eight times, and were knotted up one time.

In the first quarter last year, the Rams averaged 4.8 points scored on offense (12th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 3.8 points on defense (12th-ranked).

The 49ers were winning 10 times, were losing four times, and were tied three times at the end of the first quarter last season.

San Francisco averaged 5.2 points scored in the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, on defense, it surrendered an average of 3.4 points in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Rams won the second quarter in six games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

The Rams averaged 6.8 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 6.1 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

The 49ers outscored their opponent in the second quarter 11 times, were outscored four times, and were knotted up two times in 17 games last year.

In the second quarter last year, San Francisco scored an average of 8.9 points on offense (fifth-ranked) and surrendered an average of 4.7 points on defense (second-ranked).

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Rams won the third quarter six times, lost nine times, and were knotted up two times.

The Rams' offense averaged 3.1 points in the third quarter last season. On defense, they surrendered 4.6 points on average in the third quarter.

Out of 17 games last season, the 49ers outscored their opponent in the third quarter 10 times, were outscored five times, and were knotted up two times.

On offense, San Francisco averaged 6.3 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) last year. On defense, it allowed 3.8 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Rams won the fourth quarter six times, were outscored nine times, and were knotted up two times.

The Rams averaged 4.8 points on offense and gave up an average of 6.5 points on defense in the fourth quarter last year.

Last season, the 49ers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games, were outscored in that quarter in six games, and they tied in that quarter in four games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the 49ers put up an average of 5.7 points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.6 points on defense.

Rams vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Rams were leading after the first half in nine games last season (4-5 in those contests), were losing after the first half in seven games (1-6), and were knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

On offense, the Rams averaged 11.6 points in the first half (13th-ranked) last year. They allowed 9.9 points on average in the first half (eighth-ranked) on defense.

At the conclusion of the first half, the 49ers were leading 11 times (8-3 in those games) last season, were trailing four times (3-1), and were knotted up two times (2-0).

In the first half, San Francisco averaged 14.1 points on offense last season (fifth-ranked). It allowed an average of 8.1 points on defense (second-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half last year, the Rams won the second half in six games, going 4-2 in those contests, and lost the second half in 11 games (1-10).

The Rams averaged 7.8 points on offense and surrendered an average of 11.2 points on defense in the second half last year.

Out of 17 games last year, the 49ers outscored their opponent in the second half nine times (9-0 record in those games), were outscored seven times (3-4), and tied one time (1-0).

In the second half last season, San Francisco averaged 12 points on offense (seventh-ranked). Defensively, it gave up an average of 8.4 points in the second half (sixth-ranked).

