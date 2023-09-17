According to sportsbooks, the Buffalo Bills (0-1) are 9.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 17, 2023 against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0). For this game, an over/under of 47 has been set.

Raiders vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Las Vegas vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: CBS

Raiders vs. Bills Betting Insights

Las Vegas' record against the spread last year was 8-9-0.

The Raiders were an underdog by 9.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Out of 17 Las Vegas games last year, nine went over the total.

Against the spread, Buffalo went 7-8-0 last season.

The Bills had two wins ATS (2-5) as a 9.5-point favorite or more last year.

Last year, six of Buffalo's 16 games hit the over.

