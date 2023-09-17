The Buffalo Bills (0-1) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bills and the Raiders.

Raiders vs. Bills Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • City: Orchard Park, New York
  • Venue: Highmark Stadium
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Bills 8.5 47 -400 +310

Raiders vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Las Vegas played nine games last season that finished with a combined score over 47 points.
  • Las Vegas' matchups last year had a 46.4-point average over/under, 0.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • The Raiders had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
  • Last season, the Raiders were the underdog seven times and won two of those games.
  • Last season, Las Vegas was at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Buffalo Bills

  • Bills games last season went over this contest's total of 47 points eight times.
  • Buffalo had an average point total of 47.7 in its matchups last season, 0.7 more points than the over/under for this game.
  • Against the spread, the Bills were 7-8-0 last year.
  • The Bills finished with a 13-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.2% of those games).
  • When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter, Buffalo had an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of its games).

Bills vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total
Bills 28.4 4 17.9 2 47.7 8
Raiders 23.2 12 24.6 26 46.4 9
Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 46.4 46.6 46.3
Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26.0 24.9
ATS Record 8-9-0 5-3-0 3-6-0
Over/Under Record 9-8-0 6-2-0 3-6-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-6 4-2 0-4
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-2 2-3

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47.7 45.9 49.5
Implied Team Total AVG 27.9 27.6 28.3
ATS Record 7-8-0 4-4-0 3-4-0
Over/Under Record 6-10-0 5-3-0 1-7-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 13-3 7-1 6-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

