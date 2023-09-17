The Buffalo Bills (0-1) match up against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Bills vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Raiders Insights (2022)

The Raiders racked up 5.3 more points per game (23.2) than the Bills allowed (17.9) last year.

The Raiders averaged 33.4 more yards per game (352.5) than the Bills gave up per outing (319.1) last season.

Last season Las Vegas rushed for 16.5 more yards per game (121.1) than Buffalo allowed per outing (104.6).

The Raiders had 21 giveaways last season, while the Bills had 27 takeaways.

Raiders Away Performance (2022)

The Raiders put up 19.8 points per game away from home a season ago (3.4 less than their overall average), and gave up 23.2 on the road (1.4 less than overall).

The Raiders' average yards gained (342.7) and conceded (353.1) in away games were both lower than their overall averages of 352.5 and 365.6, respectively.

In road games, Las Vegas accumulated 227 passing yards per game and conceded 250. That was less than it gained overall (231.4), and more than it allowed (242.9).

On the road, the Raiders accumulated 115.7 rushing yards per game and gave up 103.1. That was less than they gained (121.1) and allowed (122.8) overall.

The Raiders' offensive third-down percentage in road games last year (36.9%) was lower than their overall average (39.9%). And their defensive third-down percentage away from home (44.5%) was higher than overall (41.7%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Denver W 17-16 CBS 9/17/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 9/24/2023 Pittsburgh - NBC 10/1/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 10/9/2023 Green Bay - ESPN

