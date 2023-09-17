How to Watch Raiders vs. Bills on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:58 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bills (0-1) match up against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup.
How to Watch Bills vs. Raiders
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
Raiders Insights (2022)
- The Raiders racked up 5.3 more points per game (23.2) than the Bills allowed (17.9) last year.
- The Raiders averaged 33.4 more yards per game (352.5) than the Bills gave up per outing (319.1) last season.
- Last season Las Vegas rushed for 16.5 more yards per game (121.1) than Buffalo allowed per outing (104.6).
- The Raiders had 21 giveaways last season, while the Bills had 27 takeaways.
Raiders Away Performance (2022)
- The Raiders put up 19.8 points per game away from home a season ago (3.4 less than their overall average), and gave up 23.2 on the road (1.4 less than overall).
- The Raiders' average yards gained (342.7) and conceded (353.1) in away games were both lower than their overall averages of 352.5 and 365.6, respectively.
- In road games, Las Vegas accumulated 227 passing yards per game and conceded 250. That was less than it gained overall (231.4), and more than it allowed (242.9).
- On the road, the Raiders accumulated 115.7 rushing yards per game and gave up 103.1. That was less than they gained (121.1) and allowed (122.8) overall.
- The Raiders' offensive third-down percentage in road games last year (36.9%) was lower than their overall average (39.9%). And their defensive third-down percentage away from home (44.5%) was higher than overall (41.7%).
Raiders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Denver
|W 17-16
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|NBC
|10/1/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|10/9/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|ESPN
Regional restrictions may apply.
