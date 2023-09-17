The Las Vegas Raiders' (1-0) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Buffalo Bills (0-1) currently has eight players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 17 from Highmark Stadium.

Their last time out, the Raiders won 17-16 over the Denver Broncos.

In their last outing, the Bills were defeated by the New York Jets 22-16.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmy Garoppolo QB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jermaine Eluemunor OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Meredith OG Calf Limited Participation In Practice Chandler Jones DE Nir - personal Out Trevon Moehrig S Thumb Did Not Participate In Practice Davante Adams WR Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Jakobi Meyers WR Concussion Out DeAndre Carter WR Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Mitch Morse C Finger Full Participation In Practice

Raiders vs. Bills Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: CBS

Raiders Season Insights (2022)

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, the Raiders played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th in the NFL by totaling 352.5 yards per game.

Las Vegas averaged 23.2 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 12th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 26th, surrendering 24.6 points per contest.

Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense last season that ranked fourth-worst in the NFL (242.9 passing yards allowed per game), the Raiders played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th in the NFL by putting up 231.4 passing yards per game.

Las Vegas ranked 17th in run offense (121.1 rushing yards per game) and 19th in run defense (122.8 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.

With 13 forced turnovers (32nd in NFL) against 21 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL), the Raiders' -8 turnover margin was the third-worst in the NFL last season.

Raiders vs. Bills Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-7.5)

Bills (-7.5) Moneyline: Bills (-375), Raiders (+290)

Bills (-375), Raiders (+290) Total: 46.5 points

