The Buffalo Bills (0-1) play the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.

If you're going to place some in-game bets on the Bills' upcoming game against the Raiders, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will help you in your live betting.

Raiders vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Raiders led nine times, were losing seven times, and were knotted up one time.

The Raiders' offense averaged 4.7 points in the first quarter last year. On the other side of the ball, they surrendered 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Bills were winning six times, were behind five times, and were tied five times at the end of the first quarter last season.

Looking at the first quarter last season, Buffalo averaged 5.5 points on offense (fifth-ranked) and allowed an average of 5.4 points on defense (30th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Raiders won the second quarter in nine games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

In the second quarter last season, the Raiders averaged 7.7 points on offense (ninth-ranked) and gave up an average of 8.3 points on defense (25th-ranked).

The Bills outscored their opponent in the second quarter 10 times, lost two times, and tied four times in 16 games last year.

Buffalo averaged 9.6 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it surrendered an average of five points on defense.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Raiders won the third quarter eight times, were outscored six times, and were knotted up three times.

On offense, the Raiders averaged 4.1 points in the third quarter (20th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 16 games last year, the Bills won the third quarter seven times, lost five times, and tied four times.

Offensively, the Bills put up an average of 5.7 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) last year. On defense, they allowed 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked).

4th Quarter

The Raiders outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games last year, lost that quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in that quarter in five games.

The Raiders' offense averaged 5.7 points in the fourth quarter last season. On defense, they allowed 7.8 points on average in that quarter.

Last season, the Bills won the fourth quarter in 10 games, were outscored in that quarter in four games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

Buffalo averaged 6.6 points scored on offense in the fourth quarter last season. Defensively, it surrendered an average of 4.4 points in the fourth quarter.

Raiders vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Raiders were winning after the first half in nine games last year (3-6 in those contests), were behind after the first half in seven games (2-5), and were tied after the first half in one game (1-0).

On offense, the Raiders averaged 12.4 points in the first half (11th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 12.1 points on average in the first half (23rd-ranked) on defense.

Last year, the Bills were winning after the first half in 10 games (8-2 in those contests), were trailing after the first half in three games (3-0), and were tied after the first half in three games (2-1).

Buffalo scored an average of 15.1 points on offense in the first half last year and surrendered an average of 10.4 points on defense.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Raiders were outscored in the second half nine times and outscored their opponent in that half eight times.

The Raiders' offense averaged 9.8 points in the second half last year. Defensively, they allowed 12.2 points on average in the second half.

Out of 16 games last year, the Bills won the second half nine times, were outscored six times, and were knotted up one time.

Offensively, Buffalo averaged 12.3 points in the second half (sixth-ranked) last year. On the defensive side of the ball, it surrendered 8.3 points on average in the second half (third-ranked).

