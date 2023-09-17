With the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) squaring off on September 17 at SoFi Stadium, Brock Purdy and Matthew Stafford will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.

Rams vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Matthew Stafford vs. Brock Purdy Matchup

Matthew Stafford 2022 Stats Brock Purdy 9 Games Played 9 68% Completion % 67.1% 2,087 (231.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,374 (152.7) 10 Touchdowns 13 8 Interceptions 4 9 (1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 13 (1.4) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Other Matchup Previews

49ers Defensive Stats

Last season, the 49ers were led by their defense, which ranked first in the NFL with 16.3 points allowed per contest. They also ranked second in total yards allowed (300.6 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, San Francisco ranked 21st in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,789) and fifth in passing TDs allowed (20).

Against the run, the 49ers' D was clicking last season, as it ranked second in the league with 1,321 total rushing yards allowed. When it came to rushing TDs, the team ranked eighth with 11 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, San Francisco ranked 20th in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 56.8%. It was 20th in third-down percentage allowed at 39%.

Rams Defensive Stats

Last year, the Rams gave up 384 points, ranking 21st in the league with 22.6 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they ranked 19th in the NFL with 5,798 total yards allowed (341.1 per contest).

When it came to defending the pass, Los Angeles gave up 3,842 passing yards last season, ranking 22nd in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it ranked 14th in the NFL with 23.

Against the run, the Rams ranked 13th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,956) and 10th in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

On defense, Los Angeles ranked 22nd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (40.4%) and first in red-zone percentage allowed (44.4%).

