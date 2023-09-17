Kenneth Walker III will be up against the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Detroit Lions in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Walker took 228 carries for 1,050 yards rushing a year ago (70.0 per game) and scored nine TDs.

Walker vs. the Lions

Walker vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 29 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 29 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Looking at run defense, the Lions allowed more than 100 rushing yards to six players last season.

In terms of run defense, Detroit gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 19 players last season.

Three players rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Lions last year.

The Lions were the NFL's 29th-ranked run defense last season after giving up 146.5 yards per game on the ground.

The Seahawks are up against the NFL's 29th-ranked rushing D in terms of touchdowns allowed (22 TDs conceded a season ago).

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Walker Rushing Insights

Last year Walker hit the over eight times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 15 opportunities).

The Seahawks, who were ninth in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 57.4% of the time while running the ball 42.6% of the time.

In six games last year, Walker ran for at least one touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.

Kenneth Walker III Receiving Props vs the Lions

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-120)

Walker Receiving Insights

Walker went over on his prop bets for receiving yards in four of 15 games last year (26.7%).

He was targeted on 35 passes last year, averaging 4.7 yards per target.

Walker had no receiving touchdowns in 15 games last season.

Walker's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at 49ers 9/18/2022 Week 2 4 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/25/2022 Week 3 3 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/2/2022 Week 4 8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -5 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/9/2022 Week 5 8 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/16/2022 Week 6 21 ATT / 97 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/23/2022 Week 7 23 ATT / 167 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/30/2022 Week 8 18 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/6/2022 Week 9 26 ATT / 109 YDS / 2 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/13/2022 Week 10 10 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 6 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/27/2022 Week 12 14 ATT / 26 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/4/2022 Week 13 3 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/15/2022 Week 15 12 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/24/2022 Week 16 26 ATT / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 1/1/2023 Week 17 23 ATT / 133 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 1/8/2023 Week 18 29 ATT / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 1/14/2023 Wild Card 15 ATT / 63 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

