Will Kenneth Walker III Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 2?
In the Week 2 tilt between the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +137 (Bet $10 to win $13.70 if he scores a TD)
- Last year, Walker rushed for 1,050 yards on 228 attempts, averaging 70 yards per game, with nine TDs.
- He scored at least one rushing touchdown in six games last season, including multiple rushing TDs three times.
Kenneth Walker III Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@49ers
|4
|10
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|3
|19
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|8
|29
|0
|1
|-5
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|8
|88
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|21
|97
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|23
|167
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|18
|51
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|26
|109
|2
|3
|20
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|10
|17
|0
|6
|55
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|14
|26
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|3
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|12
|47
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|26
|107
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 17
|Jets
|23
|133
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|29
|114
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|15
|63
|1
|1
|3
|0
