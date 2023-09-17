Quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Ryan Tannehill will be going toe to toe on September 17, when the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) and Tennessee Titans (0-1) come together at Nissan Stadium. In the column below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Chargers vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Justin Herbert vs. Ryan Tannehill Matchup

Justin Herbert 2022 Stats Ryan Tannehill 17 Games Played 12 68.2% Completion % 65.2% 4,739 (278.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,536 (211.3) 25 Touchdowns 13 10 Interceptions 6 147 (8.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 98 (8.2) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Titans Defensive Stats

Last year, the Titans ranked 14th in the NFL in points allowed (21.1 per game) and 23rd in total yards allowed (351.6 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Tennessee was one of the lesser defenses in the league, surrendering the most pass yards in the NFL (274.8 per game). Meanwhile, it ranked 28th with 29 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Titans ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 76.9 rushing yards allowed per contest. They ranked third in rushing TDs allowed (nine).

On defense, Tennessee ranked 15th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 55.1%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranked third at 34.2%.

Chargers Defensive Stats

Last season, the Chargers ceded 22.6 points per contest (21st in NFL) and 346.1 total yards per game (20th).

When it came to stopping the pass, Los Angeles ranked seventh in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,406 (200.4 per game) and 19th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

Against the run, the Chargers' defense was ineffective last season, as it ranked fifth-to-last in the league with 145.8 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 32nd in the NFL with 5.4 yards allowed per run attempt.

On defense, Los Angeles ranked 17th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 39.2%. It was 11th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 52.1%.

