Will Josh Jacobs find his way into the end zone when the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills come together in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Josh Jacobs score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Jacobs was a force in the trenches last season, as Jacobs scored 12 rushing touchdowns and totaled 97.2 yards per game. Jacobs was also efficient in the passing game, totaling 53 catches over the course of the year.

In eight games last year, he ran for a touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.

Josh Jacobs Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 57 0 1 16 0 Week 2 Cardinals 19 69 0 1 12 0 Week 3 @Titans 13 66 0 5 31 0 Week 4 Broncos 28 144 2 5 31 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 21 154 1 5 39 0 Week 7 Texans 20 143 3 3 12 0 Week 8 @Saints 10 43 0 2 11 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 17 67 0 3 20 0 Week 10 Colts 21 78 1 6 28 0 Week 11 @Broncos 24 109 0 3 51 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 33 229 2 6 74 0 Week 13 Chargers 26 144 1 2 6 0 Week 14 @Rams 27 99 1 2 15 0 Week 15 Patriots 22 93 0 2 17 0 Week 16 @Steelers 15 44 0 1 6 0 Week 17 49ers 17 69 1 4 26 0 Week 18 Chiefs 17 45 0 2 5 0

