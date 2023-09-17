Will Josh Jacobs Score a Touchdown Against the Bills in Week 2?
Will Josh Jacobs find his way into the end zone when the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills come together in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.
Will Josh Jacobs score a touchdown against the Bills?
Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Jacobs was a force in the trenches last season, as Jacobs scored 12 rushing touchdowns and totaled 97.2 yards per game. Jacobs was also efficient in the passing game, totaling 53 catches over the course of the year.
- In eight games last year, he ran for a touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.
Josh Jacobs Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|57
|0
|1
|16
|0
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|19
|69
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|13
|66
|0
|5
|31
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|28
|144
|2
|5
|31
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|21
|154
|1
|5
|39
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|20
|143
|3
|3
|12
|0
|Week 8
|@Saints
|10
|43
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|17
|67
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|21
|78
|1
|6
|28
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|24
|109
|0
|3
|51
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|33
|229
|2
|6
|74
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|26
|144
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 14
|@Rams
|27
|99
|1
|2
|15
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|22
|93
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|15
|44
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|17
|69
|1
|4
|26
|0
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|17
|45
|0
|2
|5
|0
