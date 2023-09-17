Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a tough matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are conceding the sixth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 117 per game.

Garoppolo collected 2,437 passing yards (221.5 per game) and a 67.2% completion percentage last year (207-for-308), throwing for 16 TDs with four INTs. In addition Garoppolo ran for two touchdowns and picked up 3 yards rushing per game.

Garoppolo vs. the Bills

Garoppolo vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Against Buffalo last year, four players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Bills allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Buffalo gave up at least two touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

Last year, the Bills allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

The Bills surrendered 214.6 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Bills' defense was ranked ninth in the league at 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game last season.

Jimmy Garoppolo Passing Props vs. the Bills

Passing Yards: 231.5 (-115)

231.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+140)

Garoppolo Passing Insights

Garoppolo hit the over on passing yards prop bets in four of 10 opportunities last season (40.0%).

The Raiders threw the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Garoppolo averaged 7.9 yards per pass attempt last season, fourth in the league.

Garoppolo had a passing touchdown in nine of 11 games last season, with multiple passing TDs in five of them.

Garoppolo's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 9/18/2022 Week 2 13-for-21 / 154 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 5 YDS / 1 TD at Broncos 9/25/2022 Week 3 18-for-29 / 211 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/3/2022 Week 4 16-for-27 / 239 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/9/2022 Week 5 18-for-30 / 253 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/16/2022 Week 6 29-for-41 / 296 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/23/2022 Week 7 25-for-37 / 303 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/30/2022 Week 8 21-for-25 / 235 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/13/2022 Week 10 19-for-28 / 240 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD at Cardinals 11/21/2022 Week 11 20-for-29 / 228 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/27/2022 Week 12 26-for-37 / 222 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/4/2022 Week 13 2-for-4 / 56 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

