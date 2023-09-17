Will Hunter Renfrow hit paydirt when the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills meet in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Hunter Renfrow score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Last season Renfrow saw 50 targets and converted them into 36 catches for 330 yards and two TDs (33 yards per tilt).

Renfrow had a receiving touchdown in two of 10 games last year, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

Hunter Renfrow Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 6 3 21 0 Week 2 Cardinals 10 7 59 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 4 4 25 0 Week 7 Texans 3 3 55 0 Week 8 @Saints 2 1 6 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 4 3 26 0 Week 15 Patriots 3 1 14 0 Week 16 @Steelers 7 4 42 1 Week 17 49ers 4 3 19 0 Week 18 Chiefs 7 7 63 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.