Will Geno Smith Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 2?
With the Seattle Seahawks squaring off against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Geno Smith a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Geno Smith score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)
- Smith ran for 366 yards on 68 carries, averaging 21.5 yards per game, with one TD last season.
- He rushed for a touchdown once last year in 17 games.
Geno Smith Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|23
|28
|195
|2
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|24
|30
|197
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|32
|44
|325
|2
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|23
|30
|320
|2
|0
|7
|49
|1
|Week 5
|@Saints
|16
|25
|268
|3
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|20
|31
|197
|0
|0
|6
|48
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|20
|27
|210
|2
|1
|4
|7
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|23
|34
|212
|2
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|26
|34
|275
|2
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|23
|33
|275
|2
|0
|4
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|27
|37
|328
|2
|1
|5
|22
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|28
|39
|367
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|21
|36
|264
|3
|2
|3
|20
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|31
|44
|238
|1
|0
|1
|18
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|25
|40
|215
|1
|1
|3
|16
|0
|Week 17
|Jets
|18
|29
|183
|2
|0
|5
|18
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|19
|31
|213
|1
|2
|4
|51
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|25
|35
|253
|2
|1
|4
|28
|0
