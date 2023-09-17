Julio Rodriguez will try to collect his 100th RBI of the year (he has 99) when the Seattle Mariners (81-67) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (90-57) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (13-5) to the mound, while Emmet Sheehan (3-1) will answer the bell for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (13-5, 3.62 ERA) vs Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.44 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

Sheehan (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.44 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty threw three scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering one hit.

Over 11 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.44 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.

Sheehan has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Sheehan has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year entering this outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Emmet Sheehan vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.416) and ranks 12th in home runs hit (195) in all of MLB. They have a collective .244 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 1226 total hits and 11th in MLB action scoring 703 runs.

Sheehan has pitched three innings without giving up an earned run on one hit, while striking out five against the Mariners this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (13-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.62 ERA this season with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across 29 games.

He has 17 quality starts in 29 chances this season.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 20th, 1.063 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd.

