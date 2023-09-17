Seattle Mariners (81-67) will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (90-57) at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, September 17 at 4:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Julio Rodriguez will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The Mariners are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Dodgers (+110). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (13-5, 3.62 ERA) vs Emmet Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.44 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 99 games this season and won 57 (57.6%) of those contests.

The Mariners have gone 43-32 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (57.3% winning percentage).

Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have been victorious in 11, or 50%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Dodgers have a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Dodgers are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.