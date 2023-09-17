Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and starter Logan Gilbert on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers' 229 home runs rank second in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 529 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks second in MLB with a .458 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Los Angeles has scored 832 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .342 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Dodgers rank 13th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Los Angeles has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.20) in the majors this season.

Dodgers pitchers have a 1.223 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Emmet Sheehan (3-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, throwing three scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Sheehan has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Padres L 11-8 Home Gavin Stone Pedro Avila 9/12/2023 Padres W 11-2 Home Lance Lynn Michael Wacha 9/13/2023 Padres L 6-1 Home Ryan Pepiot Blake Snell 9/15/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Away Bobby Miller George Kirby 9/16/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Away Clayton Kershaw Bryce Miller 9/17/2023 Mariners - Away Emmet Sheehan Logan Gilbert 9/18/2023 Tigers - Home Emmet Sheehan Eduardo Rodríguez 9/19/2023 Tigers - Home Lance Lynn Reese Olson 9/20/2023 Tigers - Home Ryan Pepiot Tarik Skubal 9/21/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller Keaton Winn 9/22/2023 Giants - Home Clayton Kershaw Sean Manaea

