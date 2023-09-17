The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The favored Dodgers have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +120. The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Dodgers, Favorite Moneyline: -145, Underdog Moneyline: +120, Total: 8, Over Total Odds: -115, Under Total Odds: -105

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have a 75-45 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Los Angeles has a record of 55-30 (64.7%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Dodgers a 59.2% chance to win.

Los Angeles has played in 146 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 85 times (85-52-9).

The Dodgers have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 12-9-0 ATS.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 48-26 42-31 22-22 67-35 66-35 23-22

