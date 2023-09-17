Sunday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (81-67) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (90-57) clashing at T-Mobile Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on September 17.

The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (13-5) for the Mariners and Emmet Sheehan (3-1) for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Dodgers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Los Angeles and its foes are 7-1-2 in its last 10 contests.

The Dodgers have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Dodgers have won in 11, or 50%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Los Angeles has a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.7 runs per game (832 total).

The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.20 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

