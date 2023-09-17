Will DeeJay Dallas Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 2?
When DeeJay Dallas takes the field for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Will DeeJay Dallas score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)
- Dallas made an impact in the trenches last year, as Dallas rushed for 186 yards.
- He scored zero rushing touchdowns in 11 games last year.
DeeJay Dallas Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@49ers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|3
|21
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|1
|4
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|6
|35
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|1
|2
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|10
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|2
|10
|0
|6
|32
|0
|Week 17
|Jets
|7
|43
|0
|3
|55
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|2
|29
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|6
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
