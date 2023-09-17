Will DeAndre Carter Score a Touchdown Against the Bills in Week 2?
Will DeAndre Carter pay out his Week 2 anytime TD player prop when the Las Vegas Raiders play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.
Will DeAndre Carter score a touchdown against the Bills?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a TD)
- Carter reeled in 46 passes for 538 yards and three touchdowns last season. He collected 31.6 yards per game, on 65 total targets.
- Carter had a receiving touchdown in three of 16 games last year, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.
DeAndre Carter Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|4
|3
|64
|1
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|3
|3
|55
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|4
|3
|31
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|3
|2
|16
|0
|Week 5
|@Browns
|2
|2
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|5
|3
|17
|0
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|6
|5
|53
|0
|Week 10
|@49ers
|4
|4
|64
|1
|Week 11
|Chiefs
|3
|3
|33
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|10
|7
|73
|1
|Week 13
|@Raiders
|2
|1
|14
|0
|Week 14
|Dolphins
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Titans
|2
|1
|15
|0
|Week 17
|Rams
|3
|2
|14
|0
|Week 18
|@Broncos
|5
|3
|43
|0
|Wild Card
|@Jaguars
|3
|2
|17
|0
