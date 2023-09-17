Will Davante Adams Score a Touchdown Against the Bills in Week 2?
When the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills square off in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Davante Adams score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Think Adams will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Davante Adams score a touchdown against the Bills?
Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)
- Adams was the most prolific pass-catcher of the current Raiders last year, as the 10th-year man was targeted 180 times and recorded 100 catches for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) with 14 TDs.
- Adams scored a receiving TD in nine of 17 games last year, with multiple TD catches five times.
Davante Adams Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|17
|10
|141
|1
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|7
|2
|12
|1
|Week 3
|@Titans
|10
|5
|36
|1
|Week 4
|Broncos
|13
|9
|101
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|7
|3
|124
|2
|Week 7
|Texans
|9
|8
|95
|0
|Week 8
|@Saints
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|17
|10
|146
|2
|Week 10
|Colts
|14
|9
|126
|1
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|13
|7
|141
|2
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|11
|7
|74
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|12
|8
|177
|2
|Week 14
|@Rams
|7
|3
|71
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|9
|4
|28
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|9
|2
|15
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|11
|7
|153
|2
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|9
|5
|73
|0
Rep Davante Adams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.