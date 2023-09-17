When the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills square off in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Davante Adams score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Adams will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Davante Adams score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Adams was the most prolific pass-catcher of the current Raiders last year, as the 10th-year man was targeted 180 times and recorded 100 catches for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) with 14 TDs.

Adams scored a receiving TD in nine of 17 games last year, with multiple TD catches five times.

Davante Adams Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 17 10 141 1 Week 2 Cardinals 7 2 12 1 Week 3 @Titans 10 5 36 1 Week 4 Broncos 13 9 101 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 7 3 124 2 Week 7 Texans 9 8 95 0 Week 8 @Saints 5 1 3 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 17 10 146 2 Week 10 Colts 14 9 126 1 Week 11 @Broncos 13 7 141 2 Week 12 @Seahawks 11 7 74 0 Week 13 Chargers 12 8 177 2 Week 14 @Rams 7 3 71 0 Week 15 Patriots 9 4 28 0 Week 16 @Steelers 9 2 15 0 Week 17 49ers 11 7 153 2 Week 18 Chiefs 9 5 73 0

Rep Davante Adams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.