Davante Adams Week 2 Preview vs. the Bills
Davante Adams will be running routes against the sixth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards last season with 14 TDs. He was targeted 180 times, averaging 89.2 yards per game.
Adams vs. the Bills
- Adams vs the Bills (since 2021): No games
- Through the air, Buffalo gave up more than 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.
- The Bills allowed 19 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.
- Looking at pass defense, Buffalo allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- The 214.6 yards per game given up by the Bills through the air last season were the 15th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.
- The Bills surrendered 21 passing touchdowns (1.3 per game) last season to rank ninth in league play.
Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Bills
- Receiving Yards: 73.5 (-115)
Adams Receiving Insights
- Adams went over on his prop bets for receiving yards in nine of 17 games last year (52.9%).
- He averaged 8.4 yards per target last year (37th in NFL), picking up 1,516 yards on 180 passes thrown to him.
- In nine of 17 games last season, Adams had a receiving touchdown (and he had five games with multiple receiving TDs).
Adams' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Chargers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|17 TAR / 10 REC / 141 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|7 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Titans
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|10 TAR / 5 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD
|1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|13 TAR / 9 REC / 101 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|10/10/2022
|Week 5
|7 TAR / 3 REC / 124 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|9 TAR / 8 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|5 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|17 TAR / 10 REC / 146 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|14 TAR / 9 REC / 126 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Broncos
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|13 TAR / 7 REC / 141 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Seahawks
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|11 TAR / 7 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|12 TAR / 8 REC / 177 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|12/8/2022
|Week 14
|7 TAR / 3 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|9 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|9 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. 49ers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|11 TAR / 7 REC / 153 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chiefs
|1/7/2023
|Week 18
|9 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
