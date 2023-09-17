The Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) are considered 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 17, 2023 versus the Tennessee Titans (0-1). The over/under has been set at 45.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Chargers as they ready for this matchup against the Titans. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Titans as they ready for this matchup against the Chargers.

Chargers vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Los Angeles vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

TV Info: CBS

Chargers vs. Titans Betting Insights

Los Angeles was 11-4-0 against the spread last year.

The Chargers had an ATS record of 4-2 as 3-point favorites or more last year.

In 17 Los Angeles games last year, seven hit the over.

Tennessee had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Titans had an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs last year.

Tennessee had five of its 17 games hit the over last season.

