The Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) visit the Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

As the Chargers ready for this matchup against the Titans, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Chargers vs. Titans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 2.5 45.5 -150 +125

Chargers vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 45.5 points 10 times.

The average point total in Los Angeles' contests last season was 47.6, 2.1 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Chargers covered the spread 11 times in 17 games last year.

The Chargers put together a 9-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Los Angeles went 4-2 (66.7%).

Tennessee Titans

The Titans played three games last season that ended with a point total higher than 45.5 points.

Tennessee had a 42.3-point average over/under in its contests last year, 3.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Titans covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

The Titans were underdogs 10 times last season and won three of those games.

Tennessee entered six games last season as the underdog by +125 or more and were 2-4 in those contests.

Chargers vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Chargers 23 13 22.6 21 47.6 10 Titans 17.5 28 21.1 14 42.3 3

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.6 48.6 46.8 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27.3 25.7 ATS Record 11-4-0 4-2-0 7-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-9-1 3-4-1 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-2 4-2 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 41.3 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 22.3 24.4 ATS Record 8-6-0 2-4-0 6-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-6-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 1-2 2-5

