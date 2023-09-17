Chargers vs. Titans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) visit the Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
As the Chargers ready for this matchup against the Titans, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Chargers vs. Titans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chargers
|2.5
|45.5
|-150
|+125
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Chargers vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers
- Chargers games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 45.5 points 10 times.
- The average point total in Los Angeles' contests last season was 47.6, 2.1 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Chargers covered the spread 11 times in 17 games last year.
- The Chargers put together a 9-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.8% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Los Angeles went 4-2 (66.7%).
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans played three games last season that ended with a point total higher than 45.5 points.
- Tennessee had a 42.3-point average over/under in its contests last year, 3.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Titans covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.
- The Titans were underdogs 10 times last season and won three of those games.
- Tennessee entered six games last season as the underdog by +125 or more and were 2-4 in those contests.
Chargers vs. Titans Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Chargers
|23
|13
|22.6
|21
|47.6
|10
|Titans
|17.5
|28
|21.1
|14
|42.3
|3
Chargers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.6
|48.6
|46.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.3
|27.3
|25.7
|ATS Record
|11-4-0
|4-2-0
|7-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-9-1
|3-4-1
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-2
|4-2
|5-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-1
|0-4
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|41.3
|43.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.5
|22.3
|24.4
|ATS Record
|8-6-0
|2-4-0
|6-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-12-0
|2-6-0
|3-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-7
|1-2
|2-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.