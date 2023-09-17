The Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) visit the Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

We have more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Titans

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Chargers Insights (2022)

The Chargers scored just 1.9 more points per game (23) than the Titans surrendered (21.1) last year.

The Chargers collected only 7.7 more yards per game (359.3) than the Titans gave up per matchup (351.6) last season.

Los Angeles rushed for 89.6 yards per game last season, 12.7 more than the 76.9 Tennessee allowed per contest.

The Chargers had 19 giveaways last year, while the Titans had 20 takeaways.

Chargers Away Performance (2022)

The Chargers scored 24.1 points per game away from home last year (compared to 23 overall), and conceded 22.6 on the road (same as overall).

The Chargers picked up 358 yards per game in road games (1.3 fewer than overall), and gave up 358.2 away from home (12.1 more than overall).

On the road last season, Los Angeles accumulated fewer passing yards (265.4 per game) than overall (269.6). It also allowed more passing yards (202.2 per game) than overall (200.4).

The Chargers picked up more rushing yards in road games (92.6 per game) than they did overall (89.6), but they also conceded more (156 per game) than overall (145.8).

The Chargers converted 41.5% of third downs on the road in 2022 (2.1% less than overall), and conceded on 38.3% of third downs on the road (0.9% less than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Miami L 36-34 CBS 9/17/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 9/24/2023 at Minnesota - FOX 10/1/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 10/16/2023 Dallas - ESPN

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.