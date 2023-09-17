How to Watch Chargers vs. Titans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:58 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) visit the Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
We have more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Chargers Insights (2022)
- The Chargers scored just 1.9 more points per game (23) than the Titans surrendered (21.1) last year.
- The Chargers collected only 7.7 more yards per game (359.3) than the Titans gave up per matchup (351.6) last season.
- Los Angeles rushed for 89.6 yards per game last season, 12.7 more than the 76.9 Tennessee allowed per contest.
- The Chargers had 19 giveaways last year, while the Titans had 20 takeaways.
Chargers Away Performance (2022)
- The Chargers scored 24.1 points per game away from home last year (compared to 23 overall), and conceded 22.6 on the road (same as overall).
- The Chargers picked up 358 yards per game in road games (1.3 fewer than overall), and gave up 358.2 away from home (12.1 more than overall).
- On the road last season, Los Angeles accumulated fewer passing yards (265.4 per game) than overall (269.6). It also allowed more passing yards (202.2 per game) than overall (200.4).
- The Chargers picked up more rushing yards in road games (92.6 per game) than they did overall (89.6), but they also conceded more (156 per game) than overall (145.8).
- The Chargers converted 41.5% of third downs on the road in 2022 (2.1% less than overall), and conceded on 38.3% of third downs on the road (0.9% less than overall).
Chargers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Miami
|L 36-34
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|CBS
|10/16/2023
|Dallas
|-
|ESPN
