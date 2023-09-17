Going into their game against the Tennessee Titans (0-1), the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) will be keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 17 at Nissan Stadium.

The Chargers head into this matchup following a 36-34 loss to the Miami Dolphins in their last outing.

The Titans are coming off of a loss to the New Orleans Saints by the score of 16-15.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Out Chris Rumph II OLB Hamstring Out Joey Bosa OLB Hamstring Questionable Eric Kendricks LB Hamstring Out Daiyan Henley LB Hamstring Doubtful

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Treylon Burks WR Nir - personal Did Not Participate In Practice Dillon Radunz OL Knee Full Participation In Practice Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring Out Amani Hooker DB Concussion Out Tre Avery CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice DeAndre Hopkins WR Ankle Questionable Teair Tart DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Tyjae Spears RB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Peter Skoronski OL Illness Out

Chargers vs. Titans Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Chargers Season Insights (2022)

The Chargers ranked ninth in total offense (359.3 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per game) last year.

Los Angeles ranked 13th in scoring offense (23 points per game) and 21st in scoring defense (22.6 points allowed per game) last season.

The Chargers ranked seventh in pass defense last season (200.4 passing yards allowed per game), but they excelled on the offensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 269.6 passing yards per game.

It was a rough campaign for Los Angeles in terms of running the ball last season, as it ranked third-worst in rushing offense (89.6 rushing yards per game) and fifth-worst in rushing defense (145.8 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Chargers had the seventh-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season at +5, forcing 24 turnovers (11th in NFL) while turning it over 19 times (fifth in NFL).

Chargers vs. Titans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-2.5)

Chargers (-2.5) Moneyline: Chargers (-145), Titans (+120)

Chargers (-145), Titans (+120) Total: 45.5 points

