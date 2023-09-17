Chargers vs. Titans Injury Report — Week 2
Going into their game against the Tennessee Titans (0-1), the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) will be keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 17 at Nissan Stadium.
The Chargers head into this matchup following a 36-34 loss to the Miami Dolphins in their last outing.
The Titans are coming off of a loss to the New Orleans Saints by the score of 16-15.
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Chris Rumph II
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Nir - personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dillon Radunz
|OL
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kristian Fulton
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Amani Hooker
|DB
|Concussion
|Out
|Tre Avery
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Teair Tart
|DT
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Peter Skoronski
|OL
|Illness
|Out
Chargers vs. Titans Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Chargers Season Insights (2022)
- The Chargers ranked ninth in total offense (359.3 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per game) last year.
- Los Angeles ranked 13th in scoring offense (23 points per game) and 21st in scoring defense (22.6 points allowed per game) last season.
- The Chargers ranked seventh in pass defense last season (200.4 passing yards allowed per game), but they excelled on the offensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 269.6 passing yards per game.
- It was a rough campaign for Los Angeles in terms of running the ball last season, as it ranked third-worst in rushing offense (89.6 rushing yards per game) and fifth-worst in rushing defense (145.8 rushing yards per game allowed).
- The Chargers had the seventh-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season at +5, forcing 24 turnovers (11th in NFL) while turning it over 19 times (fifth in NFL).
Chargers vs. Titans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chargers (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Chargers (-145), Titans (+120)
- Total: 45.5 points
