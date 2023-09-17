Our computer model projects a win for the Los Angeles Chargers when they meet the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Chargers averaged 23 points per game offensively last season (13th in NFL), and they gave up 22.6 points per game (21st) on defense. The Titans ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but they played a little better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per contest.

Chargers vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Chargers by 2.5) Over (45.5) Chargers 26, Titans 24

Chargers Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Los Angeles covered 11 times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Chargers covered the spread five times last season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Last season, seven Los Angeles games hit the over.

The point total average for Chargers games last season was 47.6, 2.1 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Titans were an underdog by 2.5 points or more six times last year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Tennessee and its opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

The over/under for this game is 3.2 points higher than the average scoring total for Titans games last season (42.3).

Chargers vs. Titans 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 23 22.6 21.8 22.6 24.1 22.6 Tennessee 17.5 21.1 18.1 20.6 17 21.6

