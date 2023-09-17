The Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) will face off against the Tennessee Titans (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Chargers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.

If you're planning to place some in-game wagers on the Chargers' upcoming matchup versus the Titans, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Chargers-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Chargers vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Chargers were leading after the first quarter in five games, were behind after the first quarter in seven games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

Los Angeles averaged 2.8 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 5.1 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

At the end of the first quarter last year, the Titans were winning eight times, trailed three times, and were knotted up six times.

In the first quarter last year, the Titans averaged 4.9 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 3.4 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Chargers won the second quarter in 12 games, were outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Los Angeles scored an average of 11.4 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it ceded an average of 6.8 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Titans outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, lost six times, and were knotted up three times.

In the second quarter last year, the Titans averaged 6.7 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.5 points on defense.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Chargers won the third quarter in five games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in 10 games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Los Angeles put up an average of 2.9 points in the third quarter (27th-ranked) last year. On defense, it surrendered 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Titans won the third quarter four times, were outscored eight times, and tied five times.

The Titans averaged 3.8 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 5.8 points on defense in the third quarter last year.

4th Quarter

Last season, the Chargers won the fourth quarter in nine games, were outscored in that quarter in six games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

Los Angeles averaged 5.7 points scored on offense in the fourth quarter last season. On defense, it gave up an average of 5.5 points in the fourth quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Titans outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, were outscored nine times, and tied three times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Titans averaged 2.6 points on offense (32nd-ranked) and surrendered an average of 4.9 points on defense (seventh-ranked).

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 2 In-Game Primers

Chargers vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Chargers were winning after the first half in nine games, trailed after the first half in six games, and were tied after the first half in two games.

Los Angeles' offense averaged 14.1 points in the first half last season. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 11.9 points on average in the first half.

At the end of the first half last year, the Titans had the lead eight times, were behind seven times, and were tied two times.

Offensively, the Titans averaged 11.6 points in the first half (13th-ranked) last year. They gave up 9.8 points on average in the first half (sixth-ranked) on defense.

2nd Half

Regarding scoring in the second half last season, the Chargers outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games and were outscored in the second half in 10 games.

In the second half last year, Los Angeles averaged 8.6 points on offense. It gave up an average of 10.8 points on defense in the second half.

In 17 games last year, the Titans won the second half four times (3-1 record in those games), lost the second half 12 times (3-9), and tied the second half one time (1-0).

The Titans averaged 6.4 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 10.7 points on defense in the second half last year.

Rep the Chargers or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.