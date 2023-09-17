In one of the two matchups on the Bundesliga schedule on Sunday, Werder Bremen and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 hit the pitch at Voith-Arena.

If you are looking for how to watch Sunday's Bundesliga play, we've got you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Werder Bremen (1-0-2) travels to match up with 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (0-1-2) at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim an der Brenz.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+135)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+135) Underdog: Werder Bremen (+165)

Werder Bremen (+165) Draw: (+270)

Watch SV Darmstadt 98 vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach (0-1-2) journeys to take on SV Darmstadt 98 (0-0-3) at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in Darmstadt.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Borussia Monchengladbach (+125)

Borussia Monchengladbach (+125) Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+185)

SV Darmstadt 98 (+185) Draw: (+260)

