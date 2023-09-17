Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Bills vs. Raiders Game – Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) visit the Buffalo Bills (0-1) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023, and best bets information is available.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Bills vs. Raiders?
When is Bills vs. Raiders?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Buffalo 23 - Las Vegas 13
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 79.8%.
- The Bills finished 13-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.2% of those games).
- Buffalo went 7-1 last year (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -395 or shorter.
- The Raiders were underdogs seven times last season and won twice.
- Last season, Las Vegas was at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
Who will win? The Bills or Raiders?
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Buffalo (-8.5)
- The Bills were 8-8-0 against the spread last season.
- As an 8.5-point or greater favorite last season, Buffalo had two wins against the spread (2-5).
- Raiders posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last year.
- Las Vegas won once ATS (1-1) as underdogs of 8.5 points or greater last season.
Parlay your bets together on the Bills vs. Raiders matchup
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47)
- These teams averaged a combined 51.6 points per game a season ago, 4.6 more points than the total of 47 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 42.5 points per game last season, 4.5 less than the point total for this matchup.
- The Bills and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 16 times last season.
- Raiders games hit the over nine out of 17 times last year.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup
Stefon Diggs Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|1
|102.0
|1
Josh Jacobs Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|1
|48.0
|0
|23.0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
