Should you bet on Austin Hooper finding his way into the end zone in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 2 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hooper will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Austin Hooper score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50 if he scores a TD)

Hooper also contributed with 444 receiving yards on 41 catches (60 targets) with two TDs last season. He posted 26.1 yards per game.

Hooper had a receiving touchdown in one of 17 games last season. In that game, he had multiple receiving TDs.

Austin Hooper Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 2 1 6 0 Week 2 @Bills 5 1 19 0 Week 3 Raiders 2 2 19 0 Week 4 @Colts 1 1 4 0 Week 5 @Commanders 1 1 7 0 Week 7 Colts 3 3 56 0 Week 8 @Texans 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 3 2 34 0 Week 10 Broncos 7 5 41 0 Week 11 @Packers 4 4 36 2 Week 12 Bengals 4 3 30 0 Week 13 @Eagles 5 3 22 0 Week 14 Jaguars 5 5 68 0 Week 15 @Chargers 4 2 33 0 Week 16 Texans 3 2 20 0 Week 17 Cowboys 6 1 6 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 4 4 38 0

Rep Austin Hooper with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.