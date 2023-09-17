Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the 49ers vs. Rams Game – Week 2
The San Francisco 49ers (1-0) hit the road for an NFC West clash against the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium, so check out our best bets.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on 49ers vs. Rams? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
When is 49ers vs. Rams?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: San Francisco 24 - Los Angeles 16
- The 49ers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 76.5%.
- The 49ers won 81.2% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (13-3).
- San Francisco won all six games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -325 or shorter.
- Last season, the Rams were the underdog 12 times and won two of those games.
- Last season, Los Angeles was at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
Who will win? The 49ers or Rams? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+7.5)
- The 49ers were 11-6-0 against the spread last season.
- San Francisco went 5-2 as at least 7.5-point favorites last season.
- The Rams had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- Los Angeles didn't have a win ATS (0-1-1) as 7.5-point or more underdogs last season.
Parlay your bets together on the 49ers vs. Rams matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (45.5)
- San Francisco and Los Angeles combined to average 0.9 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 45.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 38.9 points per game last season, 6.6 less than the over/under for this matchup.
- A total of nine of the 49ers' games last season went over the point total.
- In Rams games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.