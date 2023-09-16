MWC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3
Trying to find information on the best bets in MWC action in Week 3? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Wyoming vs. Texas matchup, and taking Fresno State (-3) over Arizona State against the spread. Find more insights on those college football games, and potential options to parlay, by scrolling down.
Best Week 3 MWC Spread Bets
Pick: Fresno State -3 vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 18.6 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Nevada +28 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas by 16.5 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Oregon State -24.5 vs. San Diego State
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at Oregon State Beavers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon State by 34.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 3 MWC Total Bets
Over 48.5 - Wyoming vs. Texas
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Total: 60.3 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: LHN
Over 60.5 - Colorado State vs. Colorado
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Colorado Buffaloes
- Projected Total: 71.3 points
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 58.5 - Kansas vs. Nevada
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Projected Total: 68.5 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 3 MWC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Air Force
|2-0 (0-0 MWC)
|27.5 / 5.0
|363.5 / 118.0
|Fresno State
|2-0 (0-0 MWC)
|36.5 / 33.0
|425.5 / 364.5
|Wyoming
|2-0 (0-0 MWC)
|33.0 / 25.0
|345.5 / 387.5
|San Diego State
|2-1 (0-0 MWC)
|22.0 / 25.3
|319.0 / 424.3
|UNLV
|1-1 (0-0 MWC)
|25.5 / 24.5
|319.0 / 450.5
|Utah State
|1-1 (0-0 MWC)
|46.0 / 26.0
|460.0 / 354.0
|New Mexico
|1-1 (0-0 MWC)
|33.0 / 31.0
|404.5 / 345.5
|San Jose State
|1-2 (0-0 MWC)
|34.7 / 33.7
|382.3 / 381.0
|Hawaii
|1-2 (0-0 MWC)
|27.7 / 30.7
|373.3 / 314.0
|Colorado State
|0-1 (0-0 MWC)
|24.0 / 50.0
|357.0 / 556.0
|Boise State
|0-2 (0-0 MWC)
|17.5 / 37.0
|393.0 / 549.0
|Nevada
|0-2 (0-0 MWC)
|10.0 / 49.5
|313.0 / 565.5
